Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRX. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $650,105. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. 5,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

