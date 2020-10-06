Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.78. The Cushing Energy Income Fund posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cushing Energy Income Fund will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cushing Energy Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

PFC stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The Cushing Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48.

In other The Cushing Energy Income Fund news, CEO Donald P. Hileman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $35,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About The Cushing Energy Income Fund

