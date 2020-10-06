Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Strong Sell

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $139.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in two of the trailing four quarters. Significant outflows in the company's Asset Management segment remain a major concern and might hurt revenues to an extent in the quarters ahead. Moreover, persistently increasing expenses, mainly because of technology upgrades, are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent. Nevertheless, the company remains well-positioned for growth, given its solid assets under management (AUM) balance, diversified investment portfolio and business restructuring efforts (sale of the Home & Auto division and launch of the federal savings bank). However, the company's operations are majorly dependent on the volatile nature of the equity markets, which makes us apprehensive.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,474. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,040 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 316,057 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,348 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

