Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Hold

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $101.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Garmin is currently riding on product line expansion. The strong performance of fitness and marine segments continue to drive its top-line growth. Advanced wearables, chartplotters, Panoptix sonars and cycling products are gaining traction in the market. We believe strong focus of Garmin on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments is aiding business growth. Also, solid momentum in the OEM category and benefits from the Tacx buyout remain tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind for the company’s auto segment. Further, macroeconomic headwinds and seasonality are risks.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,690. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.14. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $106.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,721.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,733. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 1,218.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

