Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Hold

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefiting from the three-pillar value creation strategy, strengthening housing market and strong Renewable Energy & Conservation business. Also, improvement in Residential Products, product and service mix, better price material cost management and operational excellence added to the bliss. The company has impressed investors with better-than-expected results in the past several quarters. Its earnings surpassed analysts’ expectations in 10 of the trailing 13 quarters. Net sales also topped the same in seven of the last 11 quarters. That said, softness in the Industrial business and higher acquisition-related cost have been hurting its performance to some extent.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROCK. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

ROCK stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $68.50. 689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,245. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $69.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

