Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Western Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $102.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.90. First Western Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 278.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

