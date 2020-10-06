Zacks Investment Research Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Hold

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KB Home reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. The top and bottom lines topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6% and 66%, respectively. Earnings grew 13.7% on a year-over-year basis, given solid housing gross margin. Net orders and quarter-end backlog recorded 27% and 8% year-over-year growth, respectively. It has been witnessing stellar demand on the back of resilient housing market given lower mortgage rates. Its net orders for the first three weeks of September were up 32% year over year. The company projects the midpoint of its fiscal 2020 housing revenue guidance to be up more than $200 million from the previous guided range. However, its ending community count is likely to remain relatively flat sequentially for the next two quarters. Rising labor and lumber costs raise concern.”

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

KBH traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,778. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 119.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 116.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.