Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AON (NYSE:AON) to “Hold”

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $217.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aon’s top-line has been growing over the past few years on the back of buyouts and collaborations. Its position in the evolving commercial insurance market for small and medium-sized businesses also impresses. It has been divesting its non-core operations to streamline business and focus on more profitable operations, thereby generating higher ROE. It has also taken up restructuring initiative to reduce workforce and rationalize technology. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, the company initiated non-compensation costs reduction starting March, given the COVID-19-led uncertainty. However, its lack of financial flexibility bothers. Its geographically diversified operations expose it to forex fluctuations. The company deferred its share buyback plan and halted M&A activities owing to the ongoing pandemic.”

Get AON alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AON. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.73.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,483. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.22 and a 200-day moving average of $190.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.78. AON has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AON will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of AON by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 71.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AON by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of AON by 392.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.