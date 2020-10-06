Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

TCBK opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $771.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.68. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 32,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

