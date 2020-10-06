Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XP (NYSE:XP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE:XP opened at $42.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. XP has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic LLC lifted its stake in shares of XP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. General Atlantic LLC now owns 62,343,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,046,000 after purchasing an additional 681,221 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of XP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,955,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,887,000 after buying an additional 791,092 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of XP by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,112,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after buying an additional 776,562 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of XP by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of XP by 18,065.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,571 shares during the last quarter.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

