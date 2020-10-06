ZCore (ZCR) Price Reaches $0.0287 on Top Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $223,283.36 and approximately $951.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $18.94 and $24.68. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 7,782,565 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $50.98, $5.60, $24.68, $13.77, $7.50, $33.94, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

