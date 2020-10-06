Zealium Trading 13.6% Higher This Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Zealium has a total market cap of $12,566.43 and $32.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000609 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001263 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,659,843 coins and its circulating supply is 14,659,843 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.