Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.98

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.98 and last traded at $107.81, with a volume of 6096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.35.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

Get Zendesk alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $93,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $38,425.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,778.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,137 shares of company stock valued at $9,723,658 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.