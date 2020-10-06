Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Zillow Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.05.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $110.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,382 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

