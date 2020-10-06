Zosano Pharma’s (ZSAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZSAN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.19. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 202.7% during the first quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,267 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.