ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZVO. Barrington Research upped their price target on ZovioInc . from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ZovioInc . from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

NYSE ZVO opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. ZovioInc . has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million.

In other ZovioInc . news, Director Ryan Craig sold 42,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $260,705.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Burkholder sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $81,919.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ZovioInc . by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZovioInc . by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,839,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ZovioInc . by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

About ZovioInc .

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

