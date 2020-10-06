ZPER (ZPR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One ZPER token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Allbit, Bit-Z, Liquid and Coinsuper. ZPER has a market cap of $494,534.36 and $15.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00081472 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000980 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021211 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007562 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bit-Z, Allbit, Liquid, Coinsuper and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

