-$0.10 EPS Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). RPC reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RES. Citigroup raised their price target on RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

RES stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. RPC has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $600.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of RPC by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

