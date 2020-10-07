-$0.13 EPS Expected for Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kaleyra.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. National Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. Kaleyra has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at $5,110,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth about $646,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.