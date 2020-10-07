-$0.29 EPS Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS opened at $3.32 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

