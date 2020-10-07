$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $1.33. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 645,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 832,130 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.