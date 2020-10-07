$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 158,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

