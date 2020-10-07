$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1,206.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.