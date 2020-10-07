1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of 1life Healthcare stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. 1life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of -10.17.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1life Healthcare will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $967,695.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,020,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 62,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,888,289.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 857,253 shares of company stock valued at $24,619,865.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. FMR LLC raised its stake in 1life Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,824,000 after acquiring an additional 986,136 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $101,486,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,831,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in 1life Healthcare by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $56,689,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

