2,453 Shares in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 61.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. BofA Securities upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus increased their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

NYSE:PKG opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.95. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

