$332.10 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will report $332.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $336.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.60 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $351.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $1,438,519.71. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,055 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $140.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $142.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

