3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $170.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

MMM opened at $162.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 875.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 552,603 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

