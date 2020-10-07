5,715 Shares in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $67.56 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.27.

