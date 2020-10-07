8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EGHT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

8X8 stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.96. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $21.57.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. Research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,972.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,492 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.