9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 100,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,599.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 615,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,692.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 255,000 shares of company stock worth $154,250. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.