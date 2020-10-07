A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) SVP Wallace E. Goodwin Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wallace E. Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of A. O. Smith stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00.

AOS stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 18.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,018,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

