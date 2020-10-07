Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy Sells 2,223 Shares

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $148,874.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $188,793.32.

On Monday, September 21st, Francis J. Murphy sold 145 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $9,903.50.

On Friday, September 18th, Francis J. Murphy sold 277 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $18,949.57.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 120 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $8,101.20.

On Monday, August 17th, Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $63,610.56.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACIA shares. BidaskClub cut Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter worth about $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

