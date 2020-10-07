Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $165,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

