Accor (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Accor alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $5.72 on Monday. Accor has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

About Accor

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company operates through Construction, Industrial Services, and Services segments. The Construction segment undertakes projects, including construction of civil work projects, such as highways, railways, ports, and airport works; residential buildings, social facilities and installations, and infrastructure services, such as railway, transport, communication and technology, energy, resource, water, and defense sectors; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.