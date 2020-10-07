Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $5.46 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.46 or 0.04781696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 973,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.