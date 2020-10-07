Adam Dewitt Sells 3,500 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $253,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,656.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Adam Dewitt sold 5,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $389,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $154,836.00.

GrubHub stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.06. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $11,951,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $929,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in GrubHub by 345.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in GrubHub by 153.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GrubHub by 4.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRUB. Canaccord Genuity downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

