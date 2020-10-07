Adelphoi (ADL) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $74,624.65 and $252.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00254604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00081975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.01493086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00153994 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.