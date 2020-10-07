adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €280.00 ($329.41) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €198.00 ($232.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €249.71 ($293.77).

adidas stock opened at €276.20 ($324.94) on Monday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €269.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €237.03.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

