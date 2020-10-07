Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Loop Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WMS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $415,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,833.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $2,316,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,665,000 after buying an additional 269,088 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 113,469 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,078,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6,065.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,279 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 963,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.