AEGON’s (AEG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEG. Bank of America downgraded AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra downgraded AEGON to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AEGON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of AEG opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. AEGON has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AEGON by 317.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of AEGON during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AEGON by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

