Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 115.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 445,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 314,691 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

