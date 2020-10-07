Ag Growth International Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.29.

AFN stock opened at C$28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.59 million and a PE ratio of -11.60. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$15.00 and a 12-month high of C$48.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.88.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$253.78 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.75%.

In other news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$267,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,551,706. Also, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 7,435 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.94, for a total value of C$274,648.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$691,960.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,491.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

