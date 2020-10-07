AirSwap (AST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.52 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001029 BTC on exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $16.34 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.46 or 0.04781696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031923 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AST is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

