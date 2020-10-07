Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

