Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $64.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.81.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 95,670 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

