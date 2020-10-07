Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $52.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $90.51.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albany International by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,062 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

