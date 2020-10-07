Alexco Resource (AXU) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Alexco Resource (NYSE: AXU) is one of 67 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Alexco Resource to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alexco Resource and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource $22.01 million -$6.72 million -41.50 Alexco Resource Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 14.33

Alexco Resource’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alexco Resource. Alexco Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alexco Resource and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource -57.50% -9.47% -8.39% Alexco Resource Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alexco Resource and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexco Resource Competitors 728 2797 2589 93 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 22.56%. Given Alexco Resource’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexco Resource has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Alexco Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexco Resource competitors beat Alexco Resource on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

