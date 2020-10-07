Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AQN. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.96.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE AQN opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.