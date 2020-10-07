Allstate’s (ALL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Allstate (NYSE:ALL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $92.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Allstate has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.62.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Allstate by 794.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.