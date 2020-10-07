Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 1,598 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $181,948.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $171,093.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $137,971.12.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $483,530.80.

On Thursday, July 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.17, for a total transaction of $700,596.22.

Alteryx stock opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.94. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

